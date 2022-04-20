Should new condos have mandatory EV chargers? Sarnia says 'maybe'

In Sarnia, Ont., a city built on oil and gas refineries, electric vehicles (EV) are not easy to spot.

In fact, CTV News London did not spot a single plug-in car, truck or SUV using a new EV charging station over one hour Wednesday morning.

But, in a reflection of current trends, we did spot a man gazing at the pumps, wishing he could plug-in.

Ken Robertson, a retired senior, considers himself pro-climate.

He is currently trying to “Go Green” in many aspects of his life.

“I am getting solar panels installed on the house this summer,” he says.

But Robertson’s other big green purchase is stalled at the factory.

Like many Canadians, he’s waiting for the electric car he ordered to be assembled.

“I ordered it in December, and I was originally told it would be a December 2022 build date,” Robertson says. “And now I’m told it will be the second half of 2023. So, it’s certainly a long wait.”

And the wait is hitting Robertson’s pocketbook. Like many Ontario drivers, he is coping with rising gasoline prices.

Yet, if he had his EV today, he estimates he would be paying less than $20 to fully charge it overnight.

Robertson is fortunate to live in a single-family dwelling where charging is a choice.

But what if you live in a multi-unit dwelling? Should at-home chargers be built into your space?

It is a question councillors in Sarnia have put to staff, at least for new multi-unit construction.

Councillor Mike Stark is among those who argue there should be a minimum number of EV plug-ins in each new townhouse or condo.

“The reality is, the transportation situation is changing, and you have to be responsive to it,” Stark says.

Stark suggests staff will decide what the minimum number might be. But, he has an example.

“A hundred-unit facility would require potentially 30 units to be equipped with electric vehicles chargers. And that could then be enhanced as time went on,” he says.

Already, new single-family homes in Ontario are built to accommodate EVs.

But Stark says the time is now to ensure all drivers have access, especially as automakers push to build more hybrid and electric vehicles by 2030.

Back at the EV charge pump in Sarnia, Ken Robertson couldn’t agree more.

By 2030, he acknowledges he could be living in a multi-unit residence.

And if he moves, he says he wants a spot to plug in his electric car.

“I think it’s a prudent thing to look into,” Robertson says. “Obviously, we have charging stations like this, and we’ll have to use them if we’re living in a multi-unit place that doesn’t have that kind of infrastructure.”