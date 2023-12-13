iHeartRadio

Should police resource officers be back in schools?


A consultant's report into the possible return of police resource officers to Thames Valley district schools will be discussed by the board next month.

Officers were taken out of area schools three years ago after the upheaval of George Floyd's murder in Minnesota by police in 2020.

Many students of colour said they were not comfortable with the police presence.

The board will meet Jan, 30 to debate the new pilot project. 

