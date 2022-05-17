Should transit be free in B.C. while gas prices soar? Green leader calls for relief

The B.C. Greens are calling on the provincial NDP to make public transit free for the next four months as gas prices hit an all-time high and the costs of living continue to increase.

Leader Sonia Furstenau says British Columbians need immediate relief, adding that free transit for the summer is a concrete way to reduce expenses.

An average monthly transit pass costs between $85 and $181. Furstenau says savings could be more than $724 over the next four months for residents.

"Premier Horgan said that people should take the bus because gas prices are out of reach. He can take an important step today to help British Columbians save money, and take cars off of the road," Furstenau said in a statement.

"We recognize that for many, an efficient transit network is not an option. This government has had five years to invest in expanding public transit across B.C. Instead, over and over we see the B.C. NDP promise but fail to be proactive in addressing affordability and climate change."

The call comes as B.C. broke price records multiple times over the weekend and eventually hit 233.9 for regular gas. One gas price analyst predicts prices could reach 250 cents per litre this summer.

Premier John Horgan has said his government is looking at other options for providing relief, but he had none to offer last week, advising people to "think before (they) hop in the car."

"Do you need to make that trip?" Horgan said last week. "Is there a way you can do it with a neighbour or someone who’s going by?"

According to Canadian gas-price prediction website Gas Wizard, Metro Vancouver is expected to see a slight drop in gas prices Wednesday to 230.9 cents per litre at some stations. However, that's still predicted to be the highest price in the country.