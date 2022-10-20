Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'

The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.

Commissioners voted 5-3 Thursday to write a letter to the provincial government asking for the change.

"I think it's a big step in equity as Indians have to carry a treaty status card, which identifies our race. So I think it's a step in equity for other Albertans," said commissioner Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse.

She's a member of the Michel First Nation and voted for the motion. Calahoo Stonehouse feels race-based data collection can help "leverage systemic change."

"I'm gonna vote against it. I was in South Africa for a year and they do this and it sort of creeps me out. So, I don't have a great logic other than it doesn't feel right," said commissioner Erick Ambtman.

The vote came after a presentation from Stats Canada about its Race Data Project, which is consulting with police services across Canada on how best to collect and use race-based data.

Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee spoke in favour of the commission writing the letter asking for the driver's licence change.

"If you look at our African-Canadian community here, there's many different things that they just don't want to be referred to by the wrong community," McFee said.

"It solves a lot of problems in relation to being able to get the right help and maybe find what the underlying causes are from a health perspective as well…Race-based data is new all across the board. Everybody is trying to find the right, equitable and fair way to do this."

Coun. Anne Stevenson and commissioner Aneela Hussainaly also voted against the motion.