Shovel goes flying into Ontario driver's Porsche on busy highway
CTVNewsToronto.ca Managing Digital Producer
Sean Davidson
Police are warning people to properly secure their cargo after a metal shovel flew into the windshield of an Ontario driver's car.
According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the incident happened on Highway 403 near Mavis Road in Mississauga.
"(This) could have been fatal," the OPP said in a tweet. "This is the result when you don't secure your cargo."
Police said there were no injuries in the incident.
It’s not known if the vehicle where the shovel flew off of had been located.
This is the result when you don't secure your cargo. Could have been fatal!Debris on EB #Hwy403/Mavis. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/JeNa5x9wmK— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 21, 2022
-
