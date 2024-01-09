Shovelling safety: Tips to protect your heart as the flurries fly

After a relatively dry winter, Manitoba is expected to finally see more flakes fly this week.

And with the onslaught of snow comes the shovelling, and the added strain it can have on your body.

“Depending on how much snow we might get, that could mean moving hundreds of pounds of snow in a pretty short amount of time, so that has the potential to place a dangerous strain on your heart,” said Kaitlyn Archibald, a specialist with Heart and Stroke Foundation.

According to data from the foundation, mortality rates for heart attacks average ten per cent higher in winter compared to warmer months.

Archibald adds even the cold weather can be associated with an increase in blood pressure, which ups your heart rate and causes your heart to work harder to keep your body warm.

Given the added strain, Archibald said it’s important to know the signs of a heart attack which include chest discomfort, sweating, upper body discomfort, back or jaw pain, nausea, shortness of breath and light-headedness.

Additionally, heart attacks can sometimes present differently for women.

“It could more be that pressure in your lower chest or your upper abdomen. It might be feeling dizzy or lightheaded, or the upper-back pressure, as well. Women might also experience some extreme fatigue,” she said.

TIPS TO PRACTICING ‘MINDFUL SHOVELLING’

With the health risks in mind, Archibald recommends practicing mindful shovelling which means preparing yourself mentally and physically for the strenuous activity.

For example, Archibald recommends looking at shovelling like any other exercise where you would take time to warm up and stretch.

Dressing appropriately for the weather can also help relieve some stress on your body.

Other ways to make the experience less taxing – shovel when the snow is fresh, and enjoy the fresh air.

It’s also important to take breaks when needed.

“Maybe we don’t have to do it all at once. We want to be able to know our limits and break it up should we need to.”

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé