Show-home window shattered in possible drive-by shooting in northeast Calgary
CTV News Calgary Senior News Producer/Video Journalist
Shaun Frenette
Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that damaged a northeast Calgary show home.
It happened at a show home owned by Jayman at 68th Street and Corner Meadows Way N.E. just before 6 p.m. on Monday.
Police say it appears one shot shattered a window beside the front door.
Officers were carefully examining the scene, digging in the snow, for evidence.
They were trying to determine if the shot was fired from a vehicle, or by someone on foot.
Police don’t know at this point if it was a road-rage incident or something else.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
