Show of Stampede spirit headed to Okotoks for free pancake breakfast

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is just over a month away but volunteers will soon be firing up the grills and serving up an early dose of Stampede spirit in Okotoks.

The Calgary Stampede Community Round Up will be hosting a free pancake breakfast on Saturday, June 4 at the Cavalry FC Regional Field House located at 125 Fieldhouse Drive East in Okotoks, near the intersections of Highways 2A and 7.

The event, which will include live music and Stampede demonstrations, will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

For more information on the breakfast visit Stampede Community Round Up.

This year's Calgary Stampede runs July 8 - 17.