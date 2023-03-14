Showcase planned for final design of Dewdney Ave Corridor Revitalization
A public information session showcasing the final design of the Dewdney Avenue Revitalization project is set to be held, the City of Regina said.
The project is set to include a two-year construction period in the Warehouse District between Albert Street and Broad Street.
It will see aging underground infrastructure replaced along with revitalizations to the street, sidewalks, lighting, patio space and landscaping.
“These infrastructure improvements will transform this section of Dewdney Avenue into a more aesthetically pleasing and vibrant corridor for the public to enjoy with improved pedestrian and driver safety,” the city said in a news release.
The final design of the upcoming project will be held March 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at The Docks in the Weston Bakeries Building on 1377 Hamilton St.
Work is expected run through the 2023 and 2024 construction seasons, with construction being phased to minimize impacts to “residents, businesses and commuters” the city explained.
The Dewdney Avenue project moves ahead as the city also develops its revitalization of Saskatchewan Drive.
More information can be found on the City of Regina’s website.
