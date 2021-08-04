Shower potential common in Calgary's 5-day forecast

Let's put the record book aside for a few days, shall we? Calgary has already set an all-time record for the warmest low temperature:

Two nights ago, we smashed that record. Then, Tuesday morning, we tied the third-place spot.

If I can argue for something more equal, it would behoove our forecast to at least return to normal. We have only a few days to wait.

The high pressure region that caused air to sink over us is finally, finally moving on. The guiding element was that Gulf of Alaska low from the article here; now that it's headed landward, the high has no gas left in the tank.

With this low, we'll see cooler air move in. With that cooler air, we'll have frequent shots at showers (more in the next paragraph), and will observe the passage of lingering smoke – however, smoke model fields don't rule the smoke away from us, and also show the sheer volume of wildfire activity northeast of us.

Here's the next paragraph! As this low continues to destabilize the high, spotty showers and even some thundershowers are expected to roll of the foothills. The potential for severe weather in southern Alberta is remote, though not impossible.

Your five-day:

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, smoke, isolated thundershowers

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: some cloud, another storm risk, low 16 C

Thursday

Building cloud to a chance of isolated showers

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: showers, low 16 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, afternoon shower potential, storm risk

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: showers, low 13 C

Saturday

Some cloud

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: some cloud, low 14 C

Sunday

Showers

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: showers, low 11 C

A few photos today, taking new angles of our sunsets. First, we have a lovely one on Lake Newell, sent by Nora:

And Gord took the lighter smoke and made this out of it. Magnificent!

Ditto Marni in Douglasdale!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me.