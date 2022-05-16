Showers and risk of thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says it will be a wet day with a chance of a thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex.

Showers will be heavy at times on Monday, ending in the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, with southwest wind gusting to 30km/hr near noon and a high 20C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening, wind becoming light this evening with a low 7°C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Tuesday will be sunny. Northwest wind gusting to 40km/h in the morning and a high 20C.

Cloudy on Wednesday with a high 16C.

Thursday will be sunny and a high 25C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday with a high 30C.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and cloud and a high 21C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 20.6C and the average low is 9.3C.