Showers and thunder expected in Windsor on Monday
Environment Canada is forecasting a wet start to the week in Windsor-Essex.
The high for Monday is on par for seasonal temperatures this time of year at 26 C but the humidity will make it feel much warmer than that.
Monday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 34. UV index 5 or moderate.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. 70 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Saturday: Sunny. High 26.
Sunday: Sunny. High 29.
