Showers and thunderstorms expected on Friday
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy sky on Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon.
Friday night, expect a cloudy sky with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11.
Saturday: Clearing in the morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 9 or very high.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 34.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
