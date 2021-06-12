Showers, bottled water available for Grand Lake residents facing ongoing water order

Nova Scotia residents near a lake with suspected blue-green algae bloom are being offered bottled water and shower facilities amid ongoing warnings to avoid using water from Grand Lake, north of Halifax.

Nova Scotia's Environment Department says people with wells that have a depth of 30 metres or less and are located within 60 metres of the lake near Enfield, N.S., should not use their well water for drinking, bathing or cooking until further notice.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says it will be providing bottled water to residents who draw water from the Grand Lake area and are impacted by municipal orders to not consume or use water.

The bottled water will be available on Saturday and Sunday afternoons at fire stations in Grand Lake and Wellington, where residents will also be able to fill their own containers from the fire hall's supply.

The Municipality of East Hants is also opening the East Hants Aquatic Centre in Elmsdale for people to access shower facilities and fill up water containers from Saturday to Monday.

Residents of the area around Grand Lake were informed of the danger of the water earlier this week after one person was hospitalized and two dogs died on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2021.