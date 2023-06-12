Showers continue in Windsor-Essex
Rain continues in Windsor-Essex for the next couple of days.
There is a 40 per cent chance of drizzle on Monday with showers and thunderstorms expected Tuesday.
We get a sunny break on Wednesday with a seasonal high of 24 C before showers are back in the forecast on Thursday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Cloudy. 40 perc ent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 10.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 24.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
