Showers could turn into snow flurries in Windsor-Essex
Melanie Borrelli
The Windsor area has evaded most of the snow other parts of Ontario has received so far this fall, but more flurries could be heading towards the region.
Environment Canada is calling for showers on Thursday, with mild southwest wind and a high of 8 Celsius.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers, changing to a 60 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Low -4C.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
Friday - a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High 0C.
Saturday - a mix of sun and cloud with a high 2C.
Sunday - Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 4C.
The average temperature this time of year is 6C and the average low is -0.8C.
