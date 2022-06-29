Showers expected in London area on Wednesday
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
Temperatures in the London area are slowly creeping up with the humidity coming into play again on Wednesday.
The average temperature for today is 25.3 C with Environment Canada forecasting Wednesday’s high as 24 but humidex making it feel more like 32 C.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 5 or moderate.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Low 14.
Thursday: Sunny. High 33. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Saturday: Sunny. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
