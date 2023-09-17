Showers expected Sunday

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm with a high of 21 degrees.

Sunday night will remain cloudy with a high chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Conditions will be clearing with a low of 10 degrees overnight.

We’ll see increasing cloudiness Monday morning with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 21 degrees.

Monday night will be cloudy with a low of 8.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny. High 22.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 25.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.