Showers expected through long weekend


(Source: Nancy Greer)

Showers will move through the region over the next couple of days as temperatures begin to drop to more seasonal levels.

Winds could be gusting up to 50 km/h with the greatest chance for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Sunshine returns early next week but temperatures remain a little cooler in the high teens.

The normal high for this time of year is around 17 C and the low around 7 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.

