Showers expected through long weekend
Showers will move through the region over the next couple of days as temperatures begin to drop to more seasonal levels.
Winds could be gusting up to 50 km/h with the greatest chance for rain and thunderstorms on Saturday.
Sunshine returns early next week but temperatures remain a little cooler in the high teens.
The normal high for this time of year is around 17 C and the low around 7 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 20.
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 8.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa ValleyAs college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
-
Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: policeA child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.
-
Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual PumpkinfernoSome of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issuesA little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the yearOn a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggiesA farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekendDon't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of lifeOn Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.