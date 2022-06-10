Showers expected throughout the weekend in London and area

Showers are expected to move through the London area during various times of the weekend.

Temperatures will be about average with consistent sunshine making its way back into the forecast mid next week.

Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 12.

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: Showers. High 21.

Monday: Clearing. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32.