Showers expected throughout the weekend in London and area
Showers are expected to move through the London area during various times of the weekend.
Temperatures will be about average with consistent sunshine making its way back into the forecast mid next week.
Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday Night: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 12.
Saturday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late in the morning then 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
Sunday: Showers. High 21.
Monday: Clearing. High 26.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32.
-
Statistics Canada says economy added 40,000 jobs in MayStatistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May. The unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent compared with 5.2 per cent in April.
-
These Toronto roadways and transit lines will be closed this weekendDrivers and transit riders in Toronto should be aware of some major closures happening across the city this weekend.
-
City considers $9.7 M in tax breaks for Downtown Bay redevelopmentThe City of Winnipeg could be offering up around $9.7 million in tax breaks for the redevelopment of the former Hudson's Bay Company building downtown.
-
-
16-year-old arrested in connection to string of robberies in Waterloo RegionPolice have arrested one of three suspects wanted in a string of recent violent robberies in Waterloo Region.
-
Catalytic converter thefts a growing problem in Winnipeg, councillors sayTwo city councillors say catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem in Winnipeg, and want the city to take some action.
-
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shootingThe radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
-
'London Ice Cream Company' begins new chapterStarting Friday, the new London Ice Cream Company retail shop will be on White Oak Road just south of Bradley Avenue.
-
Nationwide food delivery company using closed-loop system to aid food shortages‘Ethey’ is a new company that grew from the success of an existing venture called ‘LiveFit Foods.’