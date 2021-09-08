Showers, fall-like conditions on the way for Calgary

A drop in temperatures lies ahead. The most recent model runs of our upper-air pattern have devolved from the "we're staying south of the jet" motif to "the jet doesn't care about our feelings."

A large wave of cool air from the north will start impacting us Friday. We can expect temperature trends across the province to dip; much of Alberta will slope gracefully below normal by the weekend, with some showers Saturday.

The other element of note continues to be smoke in Alberta. While Calgarians should anticipate a hazy one today, the surface impact is still subject to limitation. This is thanks to the smoke crossing the Rockies and drifting on with little to drive it down. Environment Canada's forecast maximums remain in a low-risk place as of this writing (06:30 MST), with little expected to change by the afternoon.

If this article is part of your morning weather analysis, your weather app of choice may be over-forecasting – this doesn't account for the passage of smoke, which can scatter a portion of sunlight and limit our high temperature development. It'll still be warm, though.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Some cloud, smoke above

Daytime high: 26 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 11 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny, evening shower potential

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: shower risk, low 10 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

Sunday:

A sun-cloud mix, PM Showers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

What a sunrise this morning!

⁦@CTVStanfield⁩ oh my goodness this sunrise is phenomenal!! #YYC pic.twitter.com/MAUAsn9wbg

What a beautiful start! #yyc pic.twitter.com/inKeAmgG0l

Yes! pic.twitter.com/R4lkvsHg7D

And keeping the sky-watching in mind, John in Rainbow Lake sent along this shot of the Northern Lights:

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!