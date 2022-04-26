Showers in Calgary Tuesday evening, Wednesday windy

UPDATE: Welp, morning sunshine sure didn't pan out. That means the projected high of 15 C may fall short, barring a good whipping of wind (not in the cards either, at the moment). We've already watched scattered showers come down, and more are on the way, with southerly wind to bring them in.

Our rainfall total hasn't wiggled around much. We run a slight risk of pushing above five millimetres, but that's the extent of it. Friday's rainshower potential exists still, but it's fallen by the wayside, as far as a total precipitation quantity would be concerned.

Our temperatures also haven't been jaunted one way or the other. All told, it'll be steady as she goes for the next couple of days, with our biggest concern tomorrow being west wind gusts popping over 40 km/h.

The next system arrives on Tuesday for Calgary – but it's now a touch further north than yesterday's approach had it.

As this low spins off the foothills closer to central Alberta, it will take the lead with a snow, or rain-snow mix, in the mountain parks. This afternoon, the door will now open for isolated thundershowers, as this band of rain could become temporarily intense in a few areas. The entire centre will shift northeastward, limiting its effects in southern Alberta.

The Peace Region will once again face the heavier line of showers.

The Calgary translation: a touch more sun in the earlier daylight hours along with a lessened rainfall total. These pesky systems moving further north are a limiting factor and, as such, Calgarians should expect less than five millimetres of rain, much of which will fall past sunset. There is a slight risk of instability triggering a weak, brief thundershower.

Here's the mapping for our per cent of average precipitation, now that we're a couple of weeks into the growing season:

You can dig up more maps here, if they pique your interest. This dry spell hasn't translated to much of a change in our fire bans yet, but that's also something to watch for as campgrounds start to fill.

The remainder of the week stays quite dry, with another shot at showers Friday. The obligatory "lots can change" goes here, but it’s looking like they will be weak, as well – though if you tuned in to CTV News yesterday evening, you’ll likely be happy to see the rain-snow mix in our Friday forecast has dropped off.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tonight

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 5 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: cloudy, low 1 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 11 C

Evening: early evening scattered showers, clearing, low 2 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: overnight scattered showers, low 3 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: overnight scattered showers, low 3 C

Today's pic of the day is called "Rabbit Highway" – Glen sent this to us. Those are alllll rabbit tracks.

