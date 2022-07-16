Showers in the forecast for Windsor-Essex

There’s sunshine to start the weekend off with rain showers in the forecast for Sunday into Monday.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 33. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low 20.

Sunday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 32. UV index 1 or low.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 33.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.