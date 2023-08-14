Up to 50mm of rain possible as special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement due to “significant rainfall” expected.

The forecaster says rainfall with amounts near 50 millimetres is possible.

Periods of rain, which may be heavy at times, as well as the risk for thunderstorms will impact the area Monday night through Tuesday.

Total local rainfall amounts near 50 mm are possible by the time the rain clears the area late Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Areas that see prolonged periods of heavy rain or multiple thunderstorms may see higher amounts which may require rainfall warnings.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Periods of rain becoming mixed with drizzle after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 17.

Tuesday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High 21. Humidex 25.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 25.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.