Showers in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Thursday, sunny and warm weekend ahead
A cold front will be moving into the region Thursday, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms late into the afternoon or evening.
This paves the way for a beautiful weekend with no rain expected Saturday or Sunday.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then a few showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30
Thursday night: A few showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14
Friday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25
Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26
Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 30
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-