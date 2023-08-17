Showers in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Thursday, sunny and warm weekend ahead

A cold front will be moving into the region Thursday, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms late into the afternoon or evening.

This paves the way for a beautiful weekend with no rain expected Saturday or Sunday.

Thursday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then a few showers beginning late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 25. Humidex 30

Thursday night: A few showers ending near midnight then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 14

Friday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 25

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 26

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 30