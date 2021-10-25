Showers on tap for Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
It will be a rainy start to the week in Simcoe County, according to Environment Canada.
A special weather statement has been issued for parts of Simcoe County and Dufferin-Innisfil. Rainfall is expected to be heavy at times on Monday, where 30 to 50 millimetres of rainfall is possible before it tapers off to showers by the evening.
The weather agency says the wet weather is a result of a low-pressure system moving through southern Ontario.
