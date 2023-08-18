Showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Friday
It will be a rainy end to the work week in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a few showers ending around noon, and then a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.
The forecast high is 22 C, with a humidex of 26.
It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. The overnight low will be 13 C.
Expect similar weather in Ottawa tomorrow. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. The high will be 24 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 26.
It will be cloudy Saturday evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 15 C.
On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-