Showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Friday

It will be a rainy end to the work week in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a few showers ending around noon, and then a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.

The forecast high is 22 C, with a humidex of 26.

It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. The overnight low will be 13 C.

Expect similar weather in Ottawa tomorrow. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day. The high will be 24 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 26.

It will be cloudy Saturday evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 15 C.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C.