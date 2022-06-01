Showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Wednesday

It will be a rainy day in the capital with possible thunderstorms this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers and a high of 18 C. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will fall to 14 C overnight.

It will be cloudy but humid in the capital tomorrow – expect an overcast day with a high of 22 C, and a humidex of 26 degrees. The clouds will stick around Thursday evening and temperatures will fall to 14 C overnight.

On Friday – more rain and a high of 18 C.