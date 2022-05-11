Showers, thundershower risk for Calgary on Wednesday evening

UPDATE: More confirmation of what we already know; the weak cells that pass through might offer some localized hail, brief gusty conditions, and — that's about it!

With one other addition — our forecast high on Friday is popping up to the middling double-digits as we approach this high-pressure ridge; periodically, it's been pointed from the north for a bit, bringing us down to 12 C. No longer — west wind will strike up earlier, now. Enjoy the warmth, but a reminder: Wednesday night and Thursday, thundershower risks. When thunder roars, head indoors.

Welcome to the warming trend – even if the driver for it takes a breather Friday. We're approaching a ridge of high pressure that will boost us to the 20s; first, though, we have another pair of days with some instability, which may trigger events reminiscent of yesterday. Thundershowers are a scant possibility across southern Alberta. That’s the story today, and had been the possible story tomorrow, though the chance is now minimal.

Another large-scale event is pressing on the eastern prairies, offering in excess of fifty millimetres of rain in some areas (southern Manitoba). This storm will be widespread, and may produce showers on Friday, as well.

Just in time for the weekend, the forecast will clear of precipitation. Localized accumulations on the lead-up are minimal, and we’re still well behind on soil moisture for our farmers. Look at how lopsided these rainfall departures are:

The absolute earliest projections show a mid-week band of precipitation possible, but even still, it’s less than ten millimetres, even from an advanced preview. Not great.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Wednesday Evening

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers, low -1 C

Thursday

Building cloud, spotty chance of evening showers/thundershowers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 4 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 21 C

Evening: some cloud, low 8 C

