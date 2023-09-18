Showers to start the week

After overnight rain, more showers are possible Monday afternoon.

Fog patches will dissipate in the morning before warming up to 22 C. Environment Canada predicts showers will start around the noon hour and there's a risk of a thunderstorm.

Showers will continue overnight before ending Tuesday morning. Tuesday's high is 18 C with a low of 4 C.

Expect sunny or mostly sunny conditions for the rest of the week.

Wednesday: 20 C, low 5 C

Thursday: 22 C, low 10 C

Friday: 24 C, low 11 C