A social media challenge aimed at lifting the spirits of those who live and work in long-term care and retirement homes in North Simcoe Muskoka wants residents to participate.

Sandra Easson-Bruno, director of the North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services (NSM SGS) program, said the campaign supports those impacted by COVID-19.

The senior community has been the hardest hit by COVID-19, according to local health units.

"Older adults in care homes have become socially isolated from family and friends. For many, activities in their homes have been reduced or stopped to minimize the risk and spread of the virus, creating loneliness and isolation for many," said Easson-Bruno.

"Staff in these homes are working tirelessly to support the needs of the residents, with many often working long hours," she added.

Organizers ask residents to post a video message, photo, letter or piece of art to social media using the #ShowtheLove and #NSMSGS between Wednesday and Saturday.

Additionally, participants can write letters, draw pictures or make small signs of support marked with the hashtags and drop them off.