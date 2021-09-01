Shubenacadie Canal chain of lakes under blue-green algae bloom risk advisory

A blue-green algae advisory has been put in place for the Shubenacadie Canal chain of lakes in Nova Scotia, which includes Grand Lake, Lake Micmac, Fletcher Lake, Lake Thomas, Lake William and Lake Charles.

In a Twitter post from Nova Scotia Environment and Climate Change, the department says individuals should not swim in the water, drink it, or allow pets to swim in it or drink it.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae, or who ingest water containing the algae, may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea. Children and immune-compromised individuals are at a higher risk. Should any of these symptoms develop, individuals should seek medical assistance.

Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is naturally occurring in freshwater environments and may become visible when weather conditions are calm. These organisms can multiply rapidly during the summer, leading to extensive growth called a bloom.