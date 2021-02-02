At 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, Nova Scotia’s most trusted groundhog prognosticator emerged from his burrow and didn't see his shadow, meaning he is predicting an early spring.

This year's traditional Groundhog Day public event at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park was cancelled due to COVID-19, but Shubenacadie Sam went virtual, allowing Nova Scotians to watch along on the park's website and social media.

Shubenacadie Sam was the first groundhog in North America to make his prediction, about an hour before other groundhogs in Ontario and the eastern United States

Folklore says winter will last for six more weeks if the groundhog sees its shadow, while it's an early sign of spring if there isn't a shadow.

"Groundhog Day celebrates the important role weather plays in our lives and culture," said Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Lands and Forestry. "With virtual celebrations, everyone can take part in the fun by following Shubenacadie Sam and the wildlife park on social media."

Since 1999, Shubenacadie Sam has predicted an early spring fourteen times and a long winter nine times.

Whoa! No shadow to be seen through this storm! Can’t wait for early spring! Do storm showers bring spring flowers? #EarlySpring #StormDay #GroundhogDay2021 pic.twitter.com/sO5gqEZl6V

This is a developing story, more to come.