Shubenacadie Sam ready to make Groundhog Day prediction

Nova Scotia's prognosticating groundhog will emerge from a burrow Thursday morning to make their annual Groundhog Day prediction.

People can watch Shubenacadie Sam's forecast in-person at Shubenacadie Wildlife Park or on the park's Facebook page.

Sam will emerge from a burrow at 8 a.m., with the groundhog's prediction to be posted on Twitter shortly after.

Sam will also be joined by a groundhog mascot.

"This is a bit of annual mid-winter fun for everyone to enjoy the old folklore tradition by coming out in person to see the groundhog appear or by watching online," said Nova Scotia Natural Resources and Renewables Minister Tory Rushton in a release Monday. "Sam is just one example of the many interesting animals native to Nova Scotia that families can enjoy and learn about at our provincial wildlife park."

If Shubenacadie Sam sees its shadow, folklore says winter will last six more weeks, while no shadow is a sign of an early spring.

Last year, Sam saw their shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Groundhog Day will allow Shubenacadie Wildlife Park visitors a winter weekday visit, as the park is only open on weekends during the season.

The park will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday.

It will be the first in-person Groundhog Day event at the park since 2019.

Sam is the first groundhog in North America to make a prediction, about an hour before other groundhogs in Ontario and eastern United States.