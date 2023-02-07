'Shut the f*** up, get me my coffee!': Angry confrontation at Tim Hortons in Surrey, B.C., under investigation

Police are investigating an angry confrontation at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend, part of which was recorded and posted on TikTok.

The cellphone video shows a man in a black pickup truck berating an employee at the drive-thru window on Sunday morning, demanding he be handed an extra-large dark-roast coffee.

"Shut the f*** up, get me my coffee! Get me my coffee!" he shouts. "Why the f*** are you arguing with me? It's super simple – coffee in hand, I leave."

An employee appears to be speaking to the driver but is inaudible in the TikTok video, which had been viewed more than 900,000 times by Tuesday afternoon.

The irate customer continues to shout for a few more seconds before being handed a beverage. The driver then has to manoeuvre around a person standing in front of his vehicle in order to leave the drive-thru lane.

Surrey RCMP confirmed that authorities were called to the Tim Hortons location on 56 Avenue around 9:20 a.m. Sunday with a report that a man was "verbally harassing" people.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn told CTV News the driver was gone by the time an officer arrived at the fast food restaurant, but that authorities have since identified him.

"Police will be conducting additional follow-ups with other involved parties to obtain the full account of what transpired," Munn said in an email.

"Certainly the behaviour displayed in the video by the driver towards a staff member at Tim Hortons is unacceptable."

It's unclear whether any charges could result from the incident. Surrey RCMP did not describe the driver as a suspect.

CTV News reached out to Tim Hortons for more information, but has not received a response.

