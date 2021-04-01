Shutdown expected to be announced Thursday, how it will affect London and surrounding areas

Just three days after London was placed back into the red-control zone Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce a province wide shutdown as cases continue to climb.

The shutdown is expected to last at least a month and is being called an “emergency brake” according to CTV News Toronto. Ford is expected to speak at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

It was just Tuesday that the province forced the Middlesex-London region back into the red-control zone due to climbing cases.

On Wednesday the region saw nearly 100 new cases, an amount not seen since the height of the second wave in early January.

According to government guidelines a shutdown is similar to grey zone rules in which retail is open with strict limits, indoor dining is closed along with gyms

Some outdoor amenities are expected to remain open such as golf courses, baseball diamonds, and soccer fields.

Personal care services and personal fitness businesses would be shut down, big box stores would be limited to 50 per cent capacity, while other retail would see a 25 per cent capacity limit.

Shopping malls would remain open with 25 per cent limit for individual stores.

Gatherings of any kind are capped at five people both indoor and out, and residents are not to gather with anyone outside their household.

Schools, child care centres, and day camps may be able to operate under current health protocols.

The announcement of a third shutdown comes as Ontario reported 421 patients in ICUs on Wednesday, which is the highest number of critical care patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far London’s hospitals are not seeing a surge in patients in ICUs but officials cautioned that could quickly change.

At LHSC there are currently five or fewer patients in the ICU.

The London region now has 505 active cases. There are six confirmed variant cases and 157 screening positive.

