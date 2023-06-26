Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West Nipissing

A dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a news release Monday, Nipissing West OPP said they were called at 1:30 p.m. to respond to a family disturbance on Church Street in West Nipissing.

“The dispute was between two siblings,” police said.

“One sibling began damaging property, then began to physically assault another sibling while uttering threats.”

The sibling who was attacked was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious – but not life-threatening – injuries.

An 18-year-old from West Nipissing has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Aug. 3 in North Bay.