Sick with COVID-19 symptoms? Here's how long to wait before getting a booster shot

More and more British Columbians are getting their invitations to get their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, competing with the rate of Omicron spread.

What happens if someone begins to develop COVID-19 symptoms right before they’re supposed to get their booster shot?

Dr. Yanet Valdez, an immunologist and the B.C. lead for COVID-19 Resources Canada, gave CTV News Vancouver some insight.

Whether someone has a suspected case or a confirmed case of COVID-19, Dr. Valdez said the answer is clear: get the booster.

“We know how infectious Omicron is and it's important for us to not give up … continue to build on these layers of protection,” she said.

But when someone should get the booster depends on whether they have a suspected case or a confirmed case.

IF YOU THINK YOU ARE EXPERIENCING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

British Columbians with mild COVID-19 symptoms who are fully vaccinated are told a test is not needed and instead told to stay home until they feel better.

Without confirmation that the illness was triggered by the coronavirus, Dr. Valdez said the safest best is to get the booster as soon as possible.

“I will advise you to wait until you're feeling better and then get your booster,” she said, adding there is no harm in getting the vaccine if you did have COVID-19. “You're reinforcing your immune system. So you are just giving an extra push for your immune system to continue making more antibodies and T-cell responses.”

IF YOU HAVE A CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19

Dr. Valdez said if you tested positive for the disease to wait a few weeks before getting your third dose.

“Your immune system has already been offering you protection, so I would wait a little a little bit – a month or six weeks,” she said.

She said this is not a hard-and-fast rule and there is no harm in getting the booster sooner, adding this timeline was more relevant for those who were infected by the Delta variant and had a larger immune response.

Overall, she said not to hesitate in getting the booster, but to wait until you are fully recovered from your illness.