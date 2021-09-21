SickKids announces $50M donation to support brain and mental health initiatives

The foundation for the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children says a $50 million donation will further research and treatment in the field of pediatric brain and mental health.

The SickKids Foundation says the gift from Toronto entrepreneur Garry Hurvitz will support the hospital's centres for brain and mental health and community mental health.

The not-for-profit says the funds will also support SickKids' research, care and education to improve outcomes for children and youth affected by neurological and mental health conditions.

The donation will also allow the hospital to hire a dedicated director of the rebranded Garry Hurvitz Centre for Brain & Mental Health.

The foundation says the money will also help support new therapies for neuromuscular, neuroinflammatory and neurodevelopmental diseases; treatment models for youth and families affected by complex mental health issues; and an innovation fund to aid investments in cutting-edge research.

It says the donation is all the more impactful in light of SickKids' research on how the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on youth mental health.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.