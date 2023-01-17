Sidney looking to bring summer night market back to Beacon Avenue

A summer tradition in Sidney, B.C., may be returning this year.

The Town of Sidney is looking for a contractor to organize the iconic Thursday night market along the seaside town's main street, Beacon Avenue.

Over the past two years, the night market has been moved to the parking lot of the Mary Winspear Centre due to pandemic concerns.

Since health restrictions related to COVID-19 have been over in B.C. for some time, the town says "a market on Beacon Avenue is once again feasible."

The town says it will open up a request for proposals to organize the weekly night market on its website in the days to come.

The application process will be open until mid-February.

The town says this year's night markets would likely be smaller compared to previous night markets as the event restarts along Beacon Avenue.

"Council is committed to doing all we can to see this remarkable summer tradition return to downtown Sidney," said Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith.

"Watching thousands of community members and visitors line Beacon Avenue on Thursday nights to enjoy shopping, eating, live entertainment, and to take in Sidney’s beautiful waterfront has always been a source of pride for our small town," he said.