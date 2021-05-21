'Sigh of relief': Waterloo Region's golf courses can open this weekend; Ont. outlines three-step economic reopening plan

Golf courses and tennis courts in Waterloo Region will be able to reopen this weekend as provincial officials announced Thursday while unveiling a three-step plan to reopen Ontario's economy.

Outdoor amenities will be able to open on May 22.

"It's a sigh of relief, we can get on with the season," said Rob Moore, manager of the Deer Ridge Golf Course in Kitchener. "We didn't know when Christmas Day was coming, but now it's here."

Moore said they're still waiting on more details on what is allowed from the province, but will likely only be able to offer outdoor golf in the coming weeks.

"We're happy with that just to get going," Moore said.

He anticipates opening up more services at the course as the province moves through the stages of reopening.

Staff at the course will be busy Thursday and Friday while they prepare for opening day. Tee times are already booked into the weekend, Moore said.

Restaurants, however, will have to wait until Step One begins – officials are eyeing mid-June – before patios can reopen.

"I wish it was happening sooner, but if this is the plan, we'll abide by it," said Nick Benninger, co-founder of the Fat Sparrow Group. "Our staff, they are nervous about this being another turnstile, that they will come in and go back out. I think we want to know this is permanent."

For businesses that fall under Step Two, which won't begin until at least 21 days after Step One starts, Thursday's announcement brought more disappointment.

"It's frustrating to hear that we have to wait until July to get to the point that maybe we can open," said Laurie Hannoush, owner of Bare Essentials Waxing. "It almost feels like a jab that they're not letting us operate, because we're probably one of the cleaner environments to operate."

Meanwhile, gyms won't be permitted to reopen until Step Three, which could be as late as August.

"When you're lucky enough to consider your workplace an extension of your home, it makes it difficult to be away from it," said Eryn Lobsinger, chief operations officer at SydFIT. "We know at the end of this we'll still have that home to come back to, so we just keep going forward."

As of Saturday, outdoor gatherings can now increase to five people.

STAGED REOPENING PLAN

The first stage of the reopening plan will likely begin in mid-June, or two weeks after 60 per cent of eligible adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The first phase will allow some outdoor activities to occur, including larger outdoor gatherings and outdoor dining with a maximum of four people per table. Retail stores would also be able to reopen with capacity limits in place.

Phase two will move forward at least 21 days after the first, and after 70 per cent of adults are vaccinated. This step will allow for larger outdoor gatherings, small indoor gatherings, and personal care services.

The third phase is expected later this summer, when 70 to 80 per cent of adults have one vaccine dose and 25 per cent are fully vaccinated, and at least 21 days after the second step. That phase would allow for indoor attractions, events, attractions and sports.

The province's new three step reopening roadmap was announced at a press conference Thursday.

"We're taking a gradual and phased approach based on hitting vaccination targets," Premiere Doug Ford said at the conference. "We must approach this in the most careful and disciplined way."

He called the plan "transparent and predictable," with factors to be considered for moving between steps including vaccination rates, COVID-19 case counts, ICU numbers and the virus's reproductive rate.

"I know that there might be some people that want to move faster, but we can't risk it right now," Ford said, adding COVID-19 "remains a significant threat."

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the roadmap "represents a way out of the pandemic and provides a clear path forward."

The province expects to enter Step One of the reopening plan around the week of June 14, but the Health Minister said it could begin before that if certain criteria are met earlier.

"The timelines and the frames that we have set up are both realistic and achievable," Elliott said.

Here's what's reopening this weekend:

Parks and recreational facilities

Baseball diamonds and batting cages

Sports fields

Tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX and skate parks

Golf courses and driving ranges

Frisbee golf locations

Cycling tracks and bike trails

Horse-riding facilities

Shooting ranges

Playgrounds

Archery ranges

Boat launches

Lawn game courts

'ROADMAP TO REOPEN': HOW IT WORKS

STEP ONE

Requirements to enter: 60 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose, plus positive trends in public health indicators

Projected time to enter: Around the week of June 14

What's permitted:

Outdoor gatherings up to 10 people

Outdoor dining up to four people per table

Outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training up to 10 people

Overnight camps

Essential retail at 25 per cent capacity and can sell all goods (including discount and big box)

Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity

Retail stores in malls closed unless the stores have a street facing entrance

Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit 2 metres’ physical distancing

Horse racing and motor speedways without spectators

Outdoor horse riding

Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools with capacity limited to permit 2 metres’ physical distancing

Outdoor zoos, landmarks, historic sites, and botanical gardens with capacity limits

Campsites, campgrounds and short-term rentals

Ontario Parks

STEP TWO:

Requirements to enter: 70 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose, 20 per cent fully vaccinated, plus positive trends in public health indicators

Projected time to enter: At least 21 days after entering Step One

What's permitted:

Outdoor gatherings up to 25 people

Indoor gatherings up to 5 people and other restrictions

Outdoor dining up to 6 people per table

Outdoor sports and leagues

Outdoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits

Non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity; essential retail at 50 per cent capacity

Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times with capacity limits

Outdoor cinemas and performing arts with capacity limits

Horse racing and motor speedways for spectators with capacity limits

Outdoor tour and guide services with capacity limits

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings at 15 per cent capacity

Public libraries with capacity limits

Outdoor waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits

Fairs and rural exhibitions with capacity limits

STEP THREE:

Requirements to enter: 70 to 80 per cent of adults vaccinated with one dose, 25 per cent fully vaccinated, plus positive trends in public health indicators

Projected time to enter: At least 21 days after entering Step Two

What's permitted:

Outdoor gatherings with larger capacity limits

Indoor gatherings with larger capacity limits and other restrictions

Indoor dining with capacity limits

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities with capacity limits

Indoor meeting and event spaces with capacity limits

Essential and non-essential retail capacity expanded

Personal care services with capacity expanded and other restrictions

Indoor cinemas and performing arts facilities with capacity limits

Indoor and outdoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings with capacity limited to permit 2 metres’ physical distancing

Indoor museums and art galleries with capacity limits

Indoor zoos, aquariums, waterparks and amusement parks with capacity limits

Casinos and bingo halls with capacity limits

Other outdoor activities from Step Two permitted to operate indoors

WIth files from CTV Kitchener's Nicole Lampa and Carmen Wong.