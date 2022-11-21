iHeartRadio

Sights from the 109th Grey Cup in Regina


Grey Cup festivities in Regina came to an end on Sunday night, as the Toronto Argonauts became Canadian Football League (CFL) champions with a 24-23 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Here are some of the sights from the big game at Mosaic Stadium.

ARGOS HOIST THE CUP

HENOC MUAMBA: MVP, MVC

HALFTIME SHOW

TEAGAN LITTLECHIEF PERFORMS THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

