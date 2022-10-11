Sign stolen from Calgary's Silver Inn Restaurant as owners retire

**UPDATE: The owners of Silver Inn Restaurant confirmed their sign was recovered on Oct. 11**

The owners of an iconic Calgary restaurant that just recently closed its doors are appealing to the public for help after the eatery's sign was stolen.

The Silver Inn Restaurant, located in Tuxedo Park, closed for good on Oct. 9.

The restaurant was known for inventing ginger beef and operated for almost 50 years before owners announced on social media they had decided to retire.

On Thanksgiving Monday, a Facebook post from the restaurant revealed thieves had taken the establishment's exterior sign.

"While today was supposed to be a celebratory day with our first official day of retirement, we are heartbroken to see that someone has stolen our Silver Inn Restaurant sign," the post reads.

"This sign has been with our family since the restaurant opened in this location 1975."

The theft is believed to have happened between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10.

The owners realized the sign had been stolen while watching CTV News on Monday to view coverage of their final day, saying it was there when they left at noon but was visibly absent when they watched TV footage that evening.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.