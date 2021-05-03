Sign war: Inn of Waterloo joins the friendly battle

The Inn of Waterloo has waded into a sign war waging across southern Ontario.

The inn shared a photo of their sign on Instagram on Monday morning, joining dozens of businesses in Listowel and Sarnia taking part in a friendly war of words.

A post shared by The Inn of Waterloo (@theinnofwaterloo)

A pair of Breslau businesses, Frannies Restaurant and Bakery and Dettweiler's Sausage, took shots at each other on their signs.

The battle started in Listowel last month when Speedy Glass challenged DQ, which is just down the road.