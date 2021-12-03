Signage goes up for newly named Hope Hill in east Windsor

An old hill has a new name.

City of Windsor officials put up signage for the new “Hope Hill” in east Windsor on Friday.

Unofficially, the hill in Riverside’s Little River Corridor Park was often referred to as “Suicide Hill.” The hill is often used by local residents for tobogganing in the winter months and many recreation activities throughout the year.

In May, the Canadian Mental Health Association – Windsor Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB) initiated a campaign inviting the community to offer alternate names for the hill. They received an overwhelming response, with over 1,000 submissions accepted by the deadline.

From the submissions, five names were shortlisted for a public vote. Hope Hill was chosen as the new name.

“Language is very important, how it is seen, heard and interpreted. Our intent with advocating for these changes gives us the opportunity to build on positivity, encouragement and empowerment,” said Sonja Grbevski, VP of clinical services, Mental Health and Addictions, HDGH, and executive lead, Addictions and Collaborative Programs, CMHA-WECB.

In July, the city received a letter from CMHA-WECB with a formal request to name the hill Hope Hill.

In September, council approved the naming request in accordance with the City’s Naming, Renaming or Dedicating Municipal Property, Buildings and Parks Policy and agreed to allocate $1,500 for a new sign to be placed by the hill.