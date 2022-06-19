Signals, communications employees at CN Rail on strike

More than 750 signal and communications employees at CN Rail are on strike as federal mediation has ended and no new negotiation dates are scheduled, the union says.

The union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) – System Council No. 11, started bargaining last fall "with a proposal for reasonable benefit and wage increases along with amendments to existing work rules," it said in a news release this week.

Officials said the department is responsible for installing and maintaining railway crossings, train signals and train inspection equipment for CN Rail.

The strike began Saturday at 11 a.m. after giving the company the required 72-hour notice.

CN Rail said it "has negotiated with the union in good faith and will continue to do so. The company has also offered to resolve the remaining differences, which are predominantly on wages and benefits, through binding arbitration."

"The union proposal has held firm even though the proposal has been outpaced by an unprecedented rate of inflation. The increases allowed for a balanced increase over each year of the contract that would keep pace with other CN bargaining units and the rest of the industry. The company has flatly rejected this common-sense approach to bargaining," IBEW said.

"These workers were deemed essential workers and worked tirelessly through the COVID-19 pandemic without any additional benefits."

Starting Monday, picket lines will be set up in the Greater Sudbury community of Capreol and on Tuesday in Sudbury.

An operational contingency plan will be implemented to continue a "normal level of continued safe operations as long as required," CN added.