Signed Crosby jersey stolen from Chatham business

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a signed hockey jersey was stolen from a Lacroix Street business Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to an alarm at the business around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a break and enter.

A 3’ by 4’ framed and signed 2011 Winter Classic Crosby jersey was stolen.

Police provided a photo similiar to the stolen items.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the break and enter, or the location of the jersey to contact Const. Sydnye Gagner at sydnyeg@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).