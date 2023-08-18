Signed Darth Vader helmet among items stolen from Calgary business

Lord Vader would not be pleased with a couple of thieves that made off with a signed piece of movie memorabilia from a Calgary business.

On March 25, police say a pair of men broke into Zero Latency On Tilt, a Calgary virtual reality business located at 6940 Fisher Road S.E., and stole a number of movie and sports collectables.

Among the items stolen was a limited edition Darth Vader helmet signed by multiple members of the cast of the Star Wars trilogies, a signed Star Trek jersey and a signed Calgary Flames jersey.

Police say the items taken are valued at approximately $51,000.

The offenders were caught on security video taken inside the store.

The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie with white stripes along the arms, a black toque, a grey balaclava, a black backpack, black gloves, black sweatpants with the word "Champion" in red down the left leg and black and white running shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black and grey baseball hat with the words "On Tilt" written on it, a black balaclava, a black hoodie with grey sleeves and hood, black pants, shoes and gloves.

Police say the pair fled the scene in a blue Chevrolet Aveo, believed to be from the 2004 to 2007 model years.

Anyone with information about this incident, the identity of the suspects or the location of any of the items, is asked to contact police by calling police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips