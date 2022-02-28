Significant backups on Huron Church Road: Windsor police

Windsor police are warning drivers Huron Church Road is significantly backed up due to some IT issues on the United States side of the border crossing.

Police say they received information that the IT issues are causing trucks to be processed slower than usual, leading to the traffic congestion.

Traffic on Huron Church Rd. was backed up to about E.C. Row Monday afternoon.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

VIDEO: Major backups on Huron Church Road. Trucks can be seen stalled beyond the E.C. Row Expressway ramps.



Police say “I.T. issues on the U.S. side” of the Ambassador Bridge border crossing are behind the problem, causing trucks to be “processed slower than usual.”@CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/j3KLIO3mlj