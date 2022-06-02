'Significant change': B.C. trails that usually see most SAR calls had no deployments over May long weekend

Search and rescue teams in B.C. say they saw a major shift over the May long weekend as the trails that typically see the most callouts required zero deployments this year.

According to the BC Search and Rescue Association, no teams were deployed to the 11 trails it says historically generate the most search and rescue calls in the province.

"Although teams were prepped and ready for a typically very busy long weekend and the weather was beautiful, our data showed that zero deployments occurred on these 11 trails between May 20 to 23, which is a significant change from past years," BCSARA said in a statement.

The 11 hikes were recently highlighted in a four-week video series.

Each of the videos, which are seven to 10 minutes long, goes through some of the statistics of the trails as well as tips on how hikers can prepare. They also offer detailed looks at each trail, highlighting areas that might be more challenging or where hikers should consider turning around if the route exceeds their experience level.

"Leading up to the long weekend, we shared our safety videos, encouraging best practices and sound decision making for hikers. I’d like to personally thank you for being prepared, for using sound judgement and for allowing our SAR volunteers to spend the long weekend with their family and friends," said Sandra Riches, executive director of BC AdventureSmart, in a news release.

Riches previously explained to CTV News Vancouver that, while the trails may not be the most technically difficult routes, they've led to a high number of rescue calls through popularity.

Riches also clarified the risk-level of a hike is actually up to the individual, rather than the trail. In fact, the top reasons for calls made to search and rescue are injury, getting lost and exceeding abilities.

The 11 trails highlighted in the video series are: